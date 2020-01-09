Re-register scholar in PhD, court tells JNU

The Delhi High Court has directed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to re-register in a PhD programme a research scholar who had made sexual harassment allegations against two professors.

Justice Pratibha M. Singh also directed the university to provide her with hostel facilities in the winter session commencing on January, 2020.

The judge said the manner in which the re-registration request of the scholar was being examined was “unsatisfactory” despite the Internal Complaints Committee’s (ICC) recommendations being in her favour. “Her continuation in the PhD. programme shall be as per the rules governing the said programme,” the High Court added.

On January 9, 2018, the research scholar had filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment, before the ICC of JNU.

After an enquiry that lasted nearly eight months, on August 2, 2018, the ICC submitted its report which recommended that her request for registration be considered.

The ICC had in August 2018 recommended that the scholar’s request for registration in the PhD programme be considered by the varsity and should not be rejected merely on ground of delay.

The ICC also recommended that one of the professors should be censured for creating uncertainty by not giving a No Objection Certificate to the complainant as well as directing her to de-register against her will. It recommended censuring the other professor for failing to place the application of the complainant for changing the supervisor before the faculty meeting that was a “lapse” on his part.

Advocate Dibyanshu Pandey, who had represented the scholar, said she has appealed against the ICC recommendations. Further representations were also made by her, however, as there was no response, she filed the petition before the High Court, he said.

The High Court directed that her “appeal shall be heard afresh by the Appeals Committee, and if she requests for either legal assistance or the services of a defence assistant, the same shall be considered and granted in accordance with the JNU/UGC Rules”.