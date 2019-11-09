RAW officer arrested for molesting teenager

A 59-year-old Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) officer was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor, the police said on Friday.

He was nabbed from his residence in south Delhi after a 16-year-old girl, whom he had given tuition for two years, filed a complaint against him, they said.

According to the first information report registered at Safdurjung Enclave police station under Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences ( POCSO) Act, the accused used to “touch her inappropriately”.

“The accused used to give her tuitions at home from 2015 to 2017. During this period, he used to molest her. She often turned him away but he continued to harass her. The girl said because of his age, she was uncomfortable to share the incident with her parents and hence continued taking classes from him,” said an officer.

On Thursday, the victim recorded her statement before a Magistrate under CrPC Section 164. Due to the continued harassment, the victim claimed that she got upset and is undergoing treatment at a psychiatric department in Safdurjung Hospital.

She was unable to concentrate on her studies, the police said, adding: “A case was registered on Wednesday. It is under investigation.”