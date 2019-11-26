Ravidas temple: SC allows permanent structure

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the construction of a permanent structure for the Guru Ravidas temple in Tughlakabad forest area here instead of a wooden porta cabin as suggested by the Centre.

The top court also allowed the plea seeking enclosure of the Guru Ravidas pond within the temple’s fence so that it becomes a part of its complex.

It also observed that devotees of Guru Ravidas will no longer face any problems and the agencies will cooperate in the construction of the temple.

A Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Surya Kant modified its earlier order of October 21 which had mentioned construction of a wooden porta cabin temple.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh along with advocate Virag Gupta, appearing for former Congress MP Ashok Tanwar and former Union Minister Pradeep Jain Aditya said that they had earlier informed the court during the hearing of the matter on October 21 that the Centre’s offer of a porta cabin made of wood was not acceptable to them.

They said that even the court had agreed that the temple will be a permanent structure but it was not reflected in the orders of October 21.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, did not oppose the submission of Mr. Singh and Mr. Gupta, after which the apex court directed for modification of its earlier order.

The top court had on October 21 accepted the Centre’s revised offer of allotting 400 square metres land at the site for re-construction of the temple which was demolished by the DDA in August following its previous order.

The petition by Tanwar and Aditya said that the Guru Ravidas Sarovar, that exists next to the temple, has to be restored as per the Centre’s offer.

It sought direction that the boundary fence enclose the Guru Ravidas Pond and the samadhis so that they are included in the temple complex.

The temple was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) following the apex court’s August 9 direction which had observed that “serious breach” had been committed by the Guru Ravidas Jayanti Samaroh Samiti by not vacating the forest area as earlier ordered by the top court.

The demolition had led to a massive outcry and protests in the national capital and other parts of the country.

The Central government had said it would constitute a committee for managing the temple’s affairs after which the top court had directed it to constitute within six weeks the committee for construction of the temple in the area earmarked. The top court had also made it clear that nobody would carry out any commercial activity in the area.