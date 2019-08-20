Ravidas temple row: Goel to give one-month salary for construction

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Monday said he had pledged to contribute one month’s salary for the construction of the Sant Ravidas temple, which was recently demolished here as per the Supreme Court orders.

He claims to have spoken to the DDA seeking the grant of land for the temple either at the same site or an alternative one. “I have assured the Guru Ravidas Jayanti Samaroh Samiti that I will contribute my one month salary for the reconstruction of the temple and will appeal to all the right-thinking individuals to support this noble cause,” Mr. Goel said.

Alternative site

“I spoke to the DDA Vice-Chairman and asked him to give land for the reconstruction. The DDA has agreed to grant land at an alternative site... the temple should not have been demolished because there might also be other religious structures as well in the forest area,” Mr. Goel added.