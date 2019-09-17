Ravidas temple plea should be placed before CJI, says SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said a plea seeking permission for reconstruction of Guru Ravidas Temple in Tughlaqabad forest area here, which was demolished by the DDA on the apex court’s direction, should be placed before the Chief Justice of India for “appropriate orders”.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had demolished the temple pursuant to the orders of the apex court, which had earlier observed that “serious breach” had been committed by the Guru Ravidas Jayanti Samaroh Samiti by not vacating the forest area as earlier ordered by the top court.

When the fresh plea came up before the SC on Monday, it said: “Having regard to the submissions made at the bar, the matter be placed before the Chief Justice of India for appropriate orders for placing this issue before the Bench.”