Ravidas temple issue: protesters draw dharna to a close after 7 days

The seven-day dharna at Jantar Mantar against the demolition of Guru Ravidas Temple in Tughlakabad ended on Thursday with the leadership discussing the next steps of the movement.

Prominent Dalit activist Ashoka Bharti, in a briefing to the press, highlighted a four-pronged approach that the community’s leaders will now pursue. He said that on September 10, a month since the demolition, there will be a march to perform a puja on the site of the demolished temple and that police disruption “will not prevent us from performing the puja wherever we are standing”.

The next step, Mr. Bharti said, was to gather one crore signatures of people belonging to the Dalit community from across the country to be submitted to the government, highlighting their disappointment. Mr Bharti said, “After the court hearing on September 13, we will file our petition.”

He also said that it has been decided that the temple will be rebuilt at the same site and not an alternative one.

Warning of protests

He also warned of protests starting September 14, if the court decision is not in the favour of the community, saying that they “will either thank the government or protest against it”.

Key organisations advocating for Dalit rights have supported the call for nationwide protests.

The national head of the Akhil Bhartiya Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Mandir Sanyukt Sanrakshan Samiti said, “Sant Gurudas is like God to us and there has never been such an insult towards us,” adding that this was a question of faith and “we are not ready to die yet, so we protest peacefully and have been praying here at Jantar Mantar in an unprecedented move”. The community had, in a previous statement, given the government time till November 26 to review its decision and said they would continue their protests adopting legal and democratic processes before that.