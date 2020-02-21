Ravidas temple: ex-MP seeks action against DDA, govt.

Former Congress MP Ashok Tanwar moved the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking contempt proceedings against the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi government for allegedly “wilfully and deliberately disobeying” its orders allowing construction of a permanent structure for the Guru Ravidas temple at Tughlaqabad here.

The temple was demolished by the DDA following the apex court’s August 9, 2019 direction which had observed that “serious breach” was committed by Guru Ravidas Jayanti Samaroh Samiti by not vacating the forest area as earlier ordered by the top court.

Later, the court had passed direction on November 25 allowing construction of a permanent structure for the temple in Tughlaqabad forest area instead of a wooden porta cabin as suggested by the Centre.

In October it had accepted the Centre’s revised offer of 400 sq metre land in Tughlaqabad forest area for construction of the temple and had directed the government to constitute within six weeks a committee for the it.

Mr. Tanwar moved the apex court on Thursday claiming that none of the directions given by the court on October 21 and November 25 last year have been implemented by the authorities.