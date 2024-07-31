GIFT a SubscriptionGift
It's failure for all of us: Senior MCD official accepts lapses

We should have done our duty better and this should not have happened. There is no excuse, MCD’s Tariq Thomas tells protesting students

Published - July 31, 2024 05:42 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Students protest outside the Rau’s IAS study circle in Old Rajinder Nagar. File

Students protest outside the Rau’s IAS study circle in Old Rajinder Nagar. File | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

MCD Additional Commissioner Tariq Thomas on July 31 accepted the civic body’s failure in the Rajinder Nagar coaching centre deaths and said there are serious structural issues which need to be addressed.

Interacting with the protesting students in Rajinder Nagar, the senior civic body official said there could be no excuses and the agency should have done its duty better.

“We have structural issues like you said and they need to be addressed in a systematic way, that is my solution,” Mr. Thomas said addressing the concerns of students protesting outside Rau’s IAS Study Circle.

“I am accepting it’s a failure for all of us and me personally. I am not claiming it’s not, it’s a failure for us as officers. I am openly saying this shouldn’t have happened,” he said responding to a student’s grievance.

Human failure: On IAS aspirants and the accident in Delhi

Asked on what parameters should the administration's performance be evaluated in this incident, the civic body official said, "An inquiry is taking place, let it sink in. Those accountable in the vicinity will be acted upon. I am accepting we should have done our duty better and this should not have happened. There is no excuse."

"There are serious structural issues, which need to be addressed. The growth in Delhi (over time) has been so fast (that it is) beyond the master plan," he added.

Thomas was interacting with the students at the backdrop of their protest, which entered the fourth day on July 31 against the death of three civil services aspirants, two females and a male, due to rain-induced flooding in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle which reportedly led to failure of biometric enabled single entry/exit point trapping the students.

