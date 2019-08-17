Ratul Puri moves court against NBW

Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, on Friday moved a Delhi court seeking cancellation of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him last week in a money laundering case connected to the ₹3,600 crore VVIP chopper deal.
His plea will be taken up for hearing on Saturday.
Filing an application in the court of Special Judge Arvind Kumar, Mr. Puri sought cancellation of the warrant submitting that he had been cooperative in the probe and would be in the future.
