‘Rattled’ BJP will use CBI to arrest Delhi CM, says AAP

February 24, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said its seat-sharing talks with the Congress for the Lok Sabha election have rattled the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which “plans” to arrest its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the next few days.

At multiple press conferences, AAP leaders alleged that the BJP-led Centre will use the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Mr. Kejriwal, as was done to arrest former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

A day after Mr. Kejriwal snubbed the Enforcement Directorate’s seventh summons in the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy case, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak said the matter now being in the court will force the BJP to use the CBI.

Accompanied by Delhi Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, he told reporters. “I would like to tell the BJP’s political pundits that if they arrest Mr. Kejriwal, there will be a tsunami of protests in the country.”

Mr. Bharadwaj said AAP had information that the CBI would sent Mr. Kejriwal a notice under Section 41A of CrPC so that he may be arrested if he does not respond to its summons.

Hitting back, the BJP said their faces showed “political disappointment and despair” while they made such claims to garner sympathy for Mr. Kejriwal. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva added that both AAP and the Congress know that their alliance will last only till the morning of the counting for the Lok Sabha poll.

