Ration supply in August delayed at over 800 shops: BJP

New Delhi

19 August 2020 23:23 IST

The supply of ration for August was delayed at more than 800 ration shops in the Capital leading to issues for both citizens as well as suppliers, the Opposition BJP alleged here on Wednesday.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging him to ensure the supply of ration quickly to these shops so that lakhs of poor could get free ration for the month.

“This ration should be distributed among the poor people between 1 to 10 of every month but this month, lakhs of people are yet to get this ration,” he alleged, adding that there was “huge dissatisfaction” among the beneficiaries.

