Ration scheme: Delhi Govt. preparation still ‘under progress’

SC asks it and Centre to place arguments before Delhi High Court

The Supreme Court on Monday noted that the Delhi Government’s preparation for the doorstep delivery ration scheme was still “under progress” and asked it and the Centre to place their arguments before the Delhi High Court on November 22 without seeking an adjournment.

A Bench led by Justice L. Nageswara Rao was dealing with an appeal filed by the Centre against the High Court decision clearing the way for the scheme.

The court recorded the submissions made by the parties that the scheme could not anyway be implemented before November 22 and the High Court would continue to hear it in the meanwhile.

The High Court had directed the AAP Government to issue communication to fair price shop dealers informing them of the particulars of cardholders who have opted for the delivery.

“The Delhi Government shall first issue communication to each of the fair price shop holders informing them of the particulars of the ration cardholders who have opted to receive their rations at their doorstep and, only thereafter, the rations, to the extent that they are being supplied to such beneficiaries, need not be supplied to the fair price shop holders,” a Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh of the High Court had said.