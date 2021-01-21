‘Ration from anganwadis reached 85% beneficiaries’

NEW DELHI

21 January 2021

A survey conducted by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on distribution of dry ration from anganwadis shows that nearly 85% of the beneficiaries have received their nutritional supplements this month. This is an increase from 44% distribution status in May 2020.

The rapid response survey conducted in 12 areas of Delhi involved a random sample of 1,267 beneficiaries that include pregnant women, lactating mothers and children below six years of age.

Beneficiaries receive 260 gm of bhuna chana for mother and child, 1,690 gm for mother and 1,300 gm of dalia for child, 130 gm of gudd for mother and child and 1,300 gms of kala chana for mother and child. The survey was conducted between January 4 and January 9 and was conducted to ensure that beneficiaries registered in Anganwadis are receiving the Take Home Ration (THR) and other benefits.

Anurag Kundu, chairperson of the DCPCR, said that monitoring and tracking are the pillars of ensuring that the beneficiaries of a scheme get equitable access to their entitled aids.

“When the distribution channels were disrupted in May, 2020, the average distribution rate was found to be 44%. However, after over six months of rigorous tracking, a strengthened success rate of 85% THR distribution was observed in December 2020,” Mr. Kundu said.