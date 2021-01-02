Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum set to reopen

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum is set to reopen for public viewing from January 5. The museum has been closed for public viewing due to COVID-19, since March 13.
The Rashtrapti Bhawan in a statement said that visitors will have to book their slots online before planning a trip to the museum as on the spot booking facility has been temporarily suspended. A registration charge of ₹50 per visitor will be levied.
The museum, which showcases artefacts symbolising art, culture, heritage and history, will have four pre-booked time slots in order to maintain social distancing.
The slots are 9.30 a.m.-11 a.m., 11.30 a.m.- 1 p.m., 1.30 p.m.-3 p.m. and 3.30 p.m.-5 p.m. with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot. Visitors have to follow COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing of mask, maintaining social distance, instaling Aarogya Setu app. People vulnerable to COVID-19 are discouraged for the tour, museum officials said.
