Rapists should be hanged within 6 months: Kejriwal

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday reiterated the need for a law under which rapists will be hanged within six months of committing the offence.

He also said that the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case were using legal loopholes to avoid the death sentence.

“I am sad that the criminals are finding loopholes in the law and avoiding hanging. They should be hanged immediately. We must amend the law so that in cases of rape, the hanging is done within six months,” he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said there must be a debate on how the convicts in heinous crimes continue to delay execution of death penalty by exploring the judicial process even after the Supreme Court upholds their conviction.

His remarks came in the wake of a Delhi court postponing the execution of death warrants of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case—Mukesh Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma and Akshay Kumar—till further orders.

Inputs from Vijaita Singh