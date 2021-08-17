‘Rapid response teams’ to tackle new variants

Move follows National Centre for Disease Control directive

The Delhi government will be forming ‘rapid response teams’ to react when new variants of interest of COVID-19 are found in the city through genome sequencing, according to officials.

Each team will have a microbiologist or virologist and a clinician among others to monitor an area from which the variant of interest emerges in the city.

“The team will collect data about the new variant of concern from the lab and quickly get into action. The team will visit the area from where it was found and do proper contact tracing and these samples will be sent for genome sequencing. Also, the area will be closely monitored,” a Delhi government official said.

The move follows directions from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) last week.

“There will be better monitoring and the Central government will also be kept in the loop about these developments. The Delhi government is yet to decide as to how many such teams will be formed, but most probably one team will be formed for three to four districts,” the official said.

The NCDC has also told the Delhi government to investigate vaccine breakthrough cases from genomic surveillance and epidemiological perspectives and also sent samples for ‘whole genome sequencing’.

Breakthrough infections of COVID-19 are cases in which people have been infected with the virus despite receiving the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the city reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,37,118, as per a government bulletin. There were no new deaths reported and the total number of deaths stood at 25,069.

A total of 39,587 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.07%. Of the total cases, 14,11,582 people have recovered and there are only 467 active cases. The COVID-19 vaccine stock of the city on Monday morning would last for six days, as per another bulletin.