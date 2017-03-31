Rapid Metro to throw open Phase-II today

The Phase-II of the Gurugram Rapid Metro will be thrown open to the public on Friday afternoon. With this, five stations and 6.6 km of double track will be added to the existing network that stretches south of Sikanderpur metro station along Golf Course Road.

Trains after 3 p.m. today

Rajiv Banga, the managing director and chief executive officer, IL&FS Rail Ltd., will flag off the train at DLF Phase-I metro station at 1.30 p.m. Trains on the route will be available to the public after 3 p.m.

The five stations on the new route are DLF Phase-1, Sushant Lok, Sector 53-54, AIT Chowk and Sector 55-56. Seven trains will run on this network with a frequency of 4 to 5 minutes. It will take around 15 minutes to travel the entire route.

Ridership to increase

A spokesperson of the Rapid Metro said that the ridership was expected to increase substantially with the new phase opening up. The construction for the over ₹2,400-crore Phase-II began in 2013 and was initially expected to be completed in March last.

The Rapid Metro, Gurugram, is an initiative of the IL&FS Rail. It is the world’s first fully privately-funded metro rail system.