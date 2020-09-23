Rape victim was called to hotel on pretext of loan under MSME relief

23 September 2020 23:37 IST

Accused was operating from an MP’s bungalow in New Delhi

The 27-year-old woman who was allegedly gangraped by five men in a room at a luxury hotel on Lutyens’ Delhi, was called on the pretext of disbursement of loan amount, said a senior police officer on Wednesday.

The officer said that the accused Manoj Sharma, a government contractor and liasoner, was working as a middle man and helping businessmen in getting loan from Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). “Manoj used to help businessmen to get loan disbursement certificate from MSME that help them to get loan easily. He was operating from a bungalow of a Member of Parliament,” said the officer.

The officer added that Manoj had taken ₹1 lakh from the victim to get her a loan of ₹10 lakh from MSME under scheme of government to provide loan to small business houses that suffered losses during the lockdown. He used to take commission to arrange loan for businessmen from MSME for the past three months.

Advertising

Advertising

“He had promised the victim to get a sanction loan of ₹10 lakh from the MSME and for that he had demanded ₹2.6 lakh as commission. He had called the victim in the hotel room to hand over her ₹10 lakh loan check,” said the officer.

On Tuesday, the police arrested accused identified as Anushka, Sanjay Chaudhary, Manoj Sharma and Jagdeep Singh. Two more accused who were from Andhra Pradesh are absconding.