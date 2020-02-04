Delhi

Rape victim seeks HC nod to terminate pregnancy

more-in

A minor rape victim filed a plea in the Delhi High Court on Monday, seeking permission to terminate her 24-week pregnancy.

The plea is listed for hearing on Tuesday before Justice Vibhu Bakhru.

The petition, filed through the 16-year-old girl’s mother, is aggrieved as Section 3 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act does not permit termination of pregnancy in case the period of gestation is more than 20 weeks.

The plea filed through advocates Anwesh Madhukar and Prachi Nirwan, said the pregnancy poses a substantial risk to the girl as she herself is of tender age.

It said the rape victim was examined by doctors at a government hospital here on January 25 and she was found to be 24-week pregnant. Pursuant to this, a case of rape and criminal intimidation was lodged at a police station here.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2020 1:38:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/rape-victim-seeks-hc-nod-to-terminate-pregnancy/article30730570.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY