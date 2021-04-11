Rape survivor terminates pregnancy in 23rd week

CUTTACK

11 April 2021 01:18 IST

Following an express order from Orissa High Court and the subsequent opinion from a medical board, doctors at SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Saturday medically terminated the pregnancy of a 14-year-old rape survivor, who was in the 23rd week of her pregnancy.

The High Court on Friday had directed the Superintendent of the referral hospital here to constitute a Board of three medical experts and examine the minor girl and go for medical termination of pregnancy “at the very earliest” if the Board suggests so, without waiting for any court orders.

“The process of MTP has already begun as per the suggestion of a three-member Medical Board”, informed the Hospital superintendent Prof Lucy Das on Saturday afternoon.

On being urgently mentioned, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice S. Muralidhar and Justice B.P. Routray took up a writ petition filed by a man from Puri, who had prayed for the medical termination of pregnancy of his minor daughter as per the MTP (Amendment) Act of 2021.

The Puri district headquarters hospital had referred the rape survivor for abortion to the Cuttack Hospital here on March 26, noting in the referral sheet that her pregnancy was 21-week-old. The referral hospital on March 30 wrote a letter to the Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) stating that since the pregnancy was more than 20-week-old, the MTP could only be done with permission from the court.

However, since the MTP Act has been amended recently allowing the termination of pregnancy by medical experts where the length of pregnancy has exceeded 20 weeks but has not exceeded 24 weeks and if two registered medical practitioners formed an opinion that such pregnancy shall constitute a grave injury to the mental health of the pregnant woman and where the pregnancy is alleged to have been caused by rape.

Considering the amendment and a recent judgment of the Supreme Court in Chandrakant Jayantilal Suthar case, the High Court directed the SCB Hospital to form an opinion by Saturday noon and proceed to arrange for the MTP at the very earliest considering the fact that the rape survivor is already in the 23rd week of pregnancy.