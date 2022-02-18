Rape survivor says sections of SC/ST Act not added to her FIR

February 18, 2022 01:21 IST

20-year-old was raped by a man she met on a dating app

A 20-year-old student, who was allegedly raped by a man she met on a dating application, has claimed that the police have not added sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to her FIR despite a written complaint being submitted in this regard on February 7.

The FIR was registered on January 20 at the Hauz Khas police station. The 27-year-old accused, a lawyer by profession, was arrested on February 2. He has been granted bail in the case by a court, DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

Advertising

Advertising

Responding to the victim’s allegation, the DCP said no caste-based discrimination in the case has been made so far. The case has been lodged under the IPC sections pertaining to assault or criminal force on woman, rape and punishment for criminal intimidation.

“The investigation is still ongoing and if any more sections of the law are made out in the case, they will be added during investigation,” the DCP said.

The victim had alleged sexual assault at her residence by the accused whom she met through a popular dating app. The accused hails from Sonipat.

“The only contact between the complainant and the accused was through the dating app and a secret chat feature of a social messaging app,” the DCP said.