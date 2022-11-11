Rape accused, who nearly ran over security guard, held

A screengrab of the CCTV footage of the incident at Amrapali Zodiac in Noida Sector 120, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A man wanted in a rape case, who almost ran over a security guard in his residential society in Noida Sector 120 while trying to evade arrest, was nabbed on Thursday.

A police officer said the accused Neeraj Singh, who works as an HR general manager at a private firm in Gurugram, had allegedly raped a colleague earlier this year and had been absconding.

On Tuesday evening, police reached Amrapali Zodiac in Noida Sector 120 to arrest the accused from his residence, but he evaded them. Around 5:45 p.m., Ashok Kumar Mavi, a security guard positioned at the society’s gate number 2, saw Mr. Singh speeding towards the gate in his car and waved at him to slow down. However, the accused didn’t stop and fled the society after hitting Mr. Mavi, injuring his legs and his back and damaging his phone.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage, which also showed a few police officers and security guards trying to chase the car.

Mr. Mavi filed a complaint at Noida Sector 113 police station. An FIR was filed under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (grievous hurt by act endangering life) and 427 (mischief causing damage). On Thursday evening, police reached Mr. Singh’s office in Gurugram, from where he was arrested.

Mr. Mavi, who has been working at the society for two years, said he wasn’t aware that Mr. Singh was absconding in a rape case. “I did not know who he was. When I asked another guard, he told me that Mr. Singh had abused a supervisor earlier over an entry-related issue.”

On the recent attacks on security guards in Noida, Mr. Mavi said, “ Kuch log insaan ko insaan nahi maante,” (some people don’t treat humans as humans),” adding that these incidents have become too common and people need to be sensitised about such behaviour.”