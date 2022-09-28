Rape accused molests doctor inside jail

An under-trial prisoner allegedly molested a 31-year-old junior resident doctor at Mandoli jail and also tried to rape her, the police said on Tuesday. The accused, Subrat Pillai, 30, is lodged in jail in a rape case, the police added.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon when the junior doctor was conducting a regular checkup of the inmates at the jail hospital, a senior police officer said.

The officer added that the accused hid in a toilet of the jail hospital, where he cornered the doctor and allegedly molested her. The accused also tried to rape her, following which, the doctor raised an alarm and alerted the security staff. “She managed to push him away and ran outside,” the officer also said.

A jail official said that the accused was apprehended immediately.

The jail officials informed the police regarding the incident and legal action was initiated, the police said. The senior officer added that the victim was counselled and her medical examination was also conducted.

According to jail authorities, security has been increased around the barracks to prevent such incidents in the future.