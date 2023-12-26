ADVERTISEMENT

Rape accused hoodwinks authorities, flees IGI Airport

December 26, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

The accused, Amandeep Singh, had been absconding since April 2020 in a rape case registered in Ludhiana.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

A man accused in a rape case in Punjab’s Ludhiana hoodwinked authorities and fled the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, the police said on Monday.

A senior police officer said that as per the FIR lodged on the basis of a complaint by the Immigration Department, the accused, Amandeep Singh, arrived at the airport from Bahrain on December 20.

Detained on arrival

Upon his arrival, he was detained on the basis of a lookout circular and handed over to the CISF officers at the airport.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The CISF officers were on their way to hand him over to the Delhi police. But, the accused fled from their custody around 10 a.m.,” the complaint states.

However, the CISF told the police that the accused, who had been absconding since April 2020 in a rape case registered in Ludhiana, was never handed over to them by the Immigration Department.

According to the FIR, “Singh was in the custody of CISF staff on duty. Now it has been learnt that he escaped from custody at 10 a.m. while the CISF guard went to the washroom.”

It added, “Singh exited the arrival immigration area illegally by jumping over the counter number 33 gate.”

The FIR was registered under IPC Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) at the IGI police station.

Teams formed

Several teams have been formed to nab the accused, the police said. The accused, a native of Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab, had arrived at the airport on an Air India flight on December 20 at 4.55 a.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US