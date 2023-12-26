Rape accused hoodwinks authorities, flees IGI Airport

December 26, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - NEW DELHI:

A man accused in a rape case in Punjab’s Ludhiana hoodwinked authorities and fled the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, the police said on Monday.

A senior police officer said that as per the FIR lodged on the basis of a complaint by the Immigration Department, the accused, Amandeep Singh, arrived at the airport from Bahrain on December 20.

Detained on arrival

Upon his arrival, he was detained on the basis of a lookout circular and handed over to the CISF officers at the airport.

“The CISF officers were on their way to hand him over to the Delhi police. But, the accused fled from their custody around 10 a.m.,” the complaint states.

However, the CISF told the police that the accused, who had been absconding since April 2020 in a rape case registered in Ludhiana, was never handed over to them by the Immigration Department.

According to the FIR, “Singh was in the custody of CISF staff on duty. Now it has been learnt that he escaped from custody at 10 a.m. while the CISF guard went to the washroom.”

It added, “Singh exited the arrival immigration area illegally by jumping over the counter number 33 gate.”

The FIR was registered under IPC Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) at the IGI police station.

Teams formed

Several teams have been formed to nab the accused, the police said. The accused, a native of Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab, had arrived at the airport on an Air India flight on December 20 at 4.55 a.m.