Rape accused dies after mob attack

A 25-year-old who was beaten up by a mob in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar after they accused him of allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl succumbed to injuries at a city hospital on Saturday.

According to the police, Sanjay Kumar Giri alias Sonu, had been on life support at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. On Thursday, Giri allegedly lured the girl to an isolated place near Sanjay Lake and forced himself on her. The girl’s mother, along with locals, had been searching for the missing girl and allegedly caught Giri in the act.

The angry locals overpowered Giri and attacked him with stones and batons. Giri’s body was handed over to his family members after autopsy.