Rape accused acquitted due to delay in FIR

A Delhi court has acquitted a man of the charge of allegedly raping his house help on the grounds that the victim “approached the police after three months” and she continued working there even after the alleged incident.
The court noted that after lodging of the FIR, when she was medically examined by the doctors, she did not name her employer as the assaulter.
“No lady, who had been raped recently by the employer, would again join him because it would send a clear signal to the employer that she was ready and willing in that kind of activity. Such return would make believe an employer that the lady was desirous of indulging in sexual activities with him,” Additional Sessions Judge Umed Singh Grewal said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.