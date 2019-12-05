Delhi

Rape accused acquitted due to delay in FIR

A Delhi court has acquitted a man of the charge of allegedly raping his house help on the grounds that the victim “approached the police after three months” and she continued working there even after the alleged incident.

The court noted that after lodging of the FIR, when she was medically examined by the doctors, she did not name her employer as the assaulter.

“No lady, who had been raped recently by the employer, would again join him because it would send a clear signal to the employer that she was ready and willing in that kind of activity. Such return would make believe an employer that the lady was desirous of indulging in sexual activities with him,” Additional Sessions Judge Umed Singh Grewal said.

Dec 5, 2019

