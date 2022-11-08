Ranthambore festival to be held only after considering impact on wildlife: NGT 

It says approval from a standing committee of the National Board of Wildlife is required for events conducted within 10 km from boundaries of national parks and wildlife sanctuaries  

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 08, 2022 21:29 IST

Folk musicians performing at a previous edition of the Ranthambore Festival | Photo Credit: File Photo

 

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered that Ranthambore Festival, a musical festival proposed to be conducted close to the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan, can be held only if it is permitted by the authorities. 

“We direct that the event may be held only if so permitted and subject to such conditions as laid down by a joint Committee of National Wildlife Board, GoI and Chief Wildlife Warden, Rajasthan after due consideration of its impact on the wildlife and the eco-system,” the NGT said in an order.  Photographs of the festival from previous years show use of musical instruments, lighting, drums, and an attendance of at least 3,000 people, the court said. The green court had taken suo motu cognizance of the matter.  The order said that no evaluation was undertaken by any statutory regulator or even by the private company organising the event on whether the event will have any adverse impact on the wildlife. 

The event management company, which is conducting the festival, informed the court that the proposed venue is a hotel which is approximately 5 km from the tiger reserve.  But the court said that as per government guidelines, an approval of a standing committee of the National Board of Wildlife (NBWL) is required for activities within 10 km from boundaries of national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.   The event management company informed the court that it was willing to give an undertaking that there will be no music and light, except the use of headphones and many activities will be shifted indoors from the amphitheatre. “It appears to be difficult to rule out the possibility of disturbing the wildlife and ecosystem by such large event close to the Tiger reserve. Informed decision in such a matter by statutory regulator is necessary in absence of any express permission when the event is within 10 km from the Tiger Reserve,” the order read. 

