Rangan Banerjee takes over as new director at IIT-Delhi
Rangan Banerjee, professor at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay on Tuesday took charge as the new Director of IIT-Delhi, succeeding V. Ramgopal Rao.
Prof. Banerjee, Forbes Marshall chair professor in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay was appointed as the new director on January 11.
Taking over as the director, Prof. Banerjee said that IIT-Delhi is one of the leading higher education institutions in the country, known for the quality of its research and academics.
“I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the IIT-Delhi team in its journey of excellence and societal impact,” he said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.