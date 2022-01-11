Rangan Banerjee appointed new director of IIT-Delhi

NEW DELHI

11 January 2022 00:22 IST

Banerjee has expertise in energy science and engineering

Rangan Banerjee, professor of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, has been appointed director of IIT-Delhi.

Ramgopal Rao, the outgoing director of IIT-Delhi made the announcement on social media on Monday evening and congratulated Mr. Banerjee on his appointment.

Prof. Banerjee, a Forbes Marshall chair professor in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at IIT-Bombay, confirmed his appointment while speaking to The Hindu.

Mr. Banerjee started his academic career as an assistant professor at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, Mumbai in 1992 before joining IIT-Bombay in 1993. He became an assistant professor in 1997 and professor in 2003. He helped in starting the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at IIT-Bombay in 2007 and his interest areas include energy management, modelling of energy systems, energy planning and policy, hydrogen energy and fuel cells, according to his profile on the IIT-Bombay website.

Prof. Banerjee was a member of the working group on New and Renewable Energy for the eleventh and twelfth Five-Year Plans and a member of the Planning Commission's Integrated Energy policy. He has been involved in advising the city, state regulatory commission and energy agency, the Planning commission, Niti Aayog, and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

He has co-authored books on several topics — planning for demand-side management in the power sector, energy cost in the chemical industry and engineering education in India. He has been honoured with Excellence in Teaching Award by IIT Bombay and is a Fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering. He is also an adjunct faculty (honorary) in the Department of Engineering & Public Policy, Carnegie Mellon University.