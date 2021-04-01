Random screening for COVID at IGIA

NEW DELHI

01 April 2021 00:34 IST

The Delhi airport on Wednesday informed all domestic passengers arriving at the airport that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will conduct random COVID-19 test of passengers coming from States where there has been a surge in cases recently.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which runs the airport, in a tweet said: “As per the latest government mandate, the DDMA shall conduct random COVID-19 testing of passengers coming from the states where cases are increasing.” It added, “After the collection of samples, the travellers would be allowed to exit. However, the passengers testing positive shall be mandatorily quarantined as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare protocol.”

Six States, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, have reported a high number of daily cases, the Union Health Ministry had said on Tuesday.

