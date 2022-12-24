  1. EPaper
Random COVID-19 testing of international passengers begins at Delhi airport

December 24, 2022 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Passengers at the departure area of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Passengers at the departure area of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The random coronavirus testing of international arriving passengers started at Delhi airport on Saturday as the authorities step up measures to prevent possible spread of the infection in the country.

Two percent of passengers arriving in each international flight will be subject to random coronavirus testing at airports from Saturday.

Also read: COVID-19 | Mumbai airport sets up testing facility for international passengers

Such travellers in each flight shall be identified by the airlines concerned and after submitting the sample, passengers will be allowed to leave the airport.

Thermal screening will be done for all passengers at the point of entry and those found to be symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated.

Also read: Experts say India may not see ‘substantial wave’ if there are no new variants in China

The testing of the international arriving passengers started in the morning, according to an airport official.

"We are Ready! Your safety is our priority. 2% random sampling for international arriving passengers will commence today from 10 a.m. at T3, at no cost to the passengers," Delhi airport said in a tweet in the morning.

It also urged everyone to cooperate with the on-ground staff during the testing procedures.

