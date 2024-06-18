GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ramvir Singh Bidhuri requests for resignation from LoP post in Delhi Assembly 

Published - June 18, 2024 01:04 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

The newly elected South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has requested Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda to relieve him from the post of Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly on Monday.

Mr. Bidhuri is an MLA from south Delhi’s Badarpur in the Delhi Assembly. He contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the South Delhi Parliamentary constituency and won by defeating Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Sahi Ram.

In the statement, he wrote that as per the rules, he has to resign from either the Assembly or the Lok Sabha within 14 days of the notification being issued, and therefore, he is resigning from the Assembly on Tuesday, so that he can fulfil his responsibilities as a Lok Sabha member.

The BJP has eight MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The number will come down to seven after Mr. Bidhuri’s resignation. The party has yet to announce the name of the next Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

