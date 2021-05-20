‘Ramp up production of black fungus medicine’

New Delhi

20 May 2021 23:15 IST

HC directs Centre to submit report

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to bridge the gap between production and demand of Amphotericin B, the medicine used for treating black fungus which is primarily affecting COVID-19 recovered people.

A Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh asked the Centre to act quickly to ramp up the production of the drug or import it from foreign countries noting that the “issue is time and human life”.

The court said it appears that the domestic production is far less than the requirement on an all-India level. It directed the Centre to submit a status report detailing the production capacity, producers licensed to produce and enhanced capacity by next date of hearing on the issue.

“Looking at the requirement, we are afraid that doubling may not suffice...Centre should consider import from wherever in the world,” the HC remarked.

The court was informed by Delhi govt.’s counsel that currently Delhi has around 200 cases of Mucormycosis

The Centre’s counsel submitted that there are five companies manufacturing the drug in the country and they have been asked to ramp up their capacity and the government is also taking steps to import the medicine.

The court, during the hearing, also directed the Delhi government to reconsider its June 2020 circular capping per-day package rates for COVID-19 treatments in private hospitals at ₹18,000 saying that a “balance has to be struck” between the interest of the hospitals and that of the patients.

The court was of the view that the Delhi government must meet with all stakeholders to work out a formula on the pricing of the service saying “it shouldn’t be that you [Delhi government] give such a raw deal that they (private hospitals) break down”.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing Delhi government, said that the government and the private hospitals have to “find an equilibrium somewhere” as last year “everyone was happy with ₹18,000 cap”, which was not the case anymore.

The high court’s direction came while hearing plea of a lawyer who raised the issue of overcharging of beds by private hospitals.

The lawyer argued that there are hospitals in the capital which are advertising COVID-19 packages with exorbitant charges.