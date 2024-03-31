Ramlila Maidan gets final touches ahead of mega Oppn. rally

March 31, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Canopies were being straightened out, and loudspeakers mounted on pillars as last-minute preparations for the mega Opposition rally were under way at Ramlila Maidan on Saturday.

The police have permitted up to 20,000 people to assemble at the venue. However, as per AAP’s estimate, more than 1 lakh people will attend Sunday’s event.

While AAP has been conducting a door-to-door drive to encourage people to attend the rally, the Congress has booked buses to bring people from various parts of the city to the venue.

A large stage has been set up to accommodate leaders from nearly 20 Opposition parties, near which the organisers have placed close to 10,000 chairs.

AAP’s Delhi in-charge and Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who has been overseeing the party’s outreach drive, said, “The BJP-ruled Centre first snatched away the rights of Delhi’s people given by the Supreme Court, then it snatched the public’s Chief Minister.”

The police have made elaborate arrangements to secure the venue, given the number of high-profile political leaders scheduled to mark their presence at the historic protest ground. A senior officer said nearly a dozen companies of paramilitary personnel will be deployed around the Ramlila Maidan and other parts of central Delhi, including Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

Traffic restrictions

The police have also decided to restrict traffic movement in central Delhi for six hours from 9 a.m. Traffic movement is likely to be affected at several key stretches, including Ranjeet Singh flyover, Barakhamba Road, Guru Nanak Chowk, Vivekanand Marg, Minto Road, Kamla Market roundabout, and Ajmeri Gate roundabout.

