Ramlila bodies to burn effigies of ‘opponents’ of Sanatana Dharma

The developkment coems days after DMK’s Udhayanidhi Stalin stirred a controversy by likening Sanatana Dharma to diseases like malaria and dengue.

September 26, 2023 08:26 am | Updated 08:26 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Seers protesting at Chanakyapuri on Monday against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over his alleged anti-Sanatana Dharma remarks.

Seers protesting at Chanakyapuri on Monday against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over his alleged anti-Sanatana Dharma remarks. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Some Ramlila committees here on Dasara will burn effigies symbolising those who “oppose” Sanatana Dharma. These effigies will be torched alongside those of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad.

The decision came after Delhi BJP leaders urged Ramlila committees to burn effigies of the opponents of Sanatana Dharma.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor had earlier shot of a letter making the request to Ramlila committees in the city, days after DMK’s Udhayanidhi Stalin stirred a controversy by likening Sanatana Dharma to diseases like malaria and dengue.

He called for its eradication, saying it is against the concept of social justice.

R.K. Puram Ramlila committee president Anil Sharma said they will burn effigies of those against Sanatana Dharma, and those who compare their beliefs and practices with dengue.

“We will make an effigy and write names of Mr. Stalin and those who are against our dharma,” he said.

Ravi Jain, the manager of Shri Dharmik Leela Committee, said, “It is our tradition to burn effigies of social evils during Dasara. Ramlila is a part of Sanatana Dharma, so this year we will burn effigies of those who oppose it.”

Rajesh Khanna of Ramila Maidan Committee said they will be taking a decision regarding it soon.

Seers protest against Stalin

Meanwhile, scores of seers held a demonstration against DMK’s Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks against Sanatana Dharma and burnt an effigy of the leader near Tamil Nadu Bhawan here.

They also demanded that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin tender an apology for his son’s controversial comments.

The protest by the seers was held under the banner of Delhi Sant Mahamandal.

The organisation’s president, Narayan Giri Maharaj, said it is surprising that state governments are silent over the issue.

“Even the Supreme Court has taken cognisance of hate speeches of politicians against Sanatana Dharma. The language used by politicians against Sanatana Dharma creates animosity among communities and strict action should be taken against such political leaders,” he said.

