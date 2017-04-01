Ramjas courts controversy again

Four of the seven plays that were scheduled to be presented at ‘Mukhatib ‘17’, the street play festival of Shunya, the dramatics society of Ramjas College, were on Friday not allowed to be performed due to “security reasons”.

Scripts screened

The scripts of the seven plays, which dealt with “sensitive issues” like “nationalism”, were selected for the competition after being screened by a committee comprising students and faculty of Ramjas College.

According to acting principal P.C Tulsian, the students had “unanimously” decided not to allow four of the plays to be staged. Earlier, after the February 23 incident at the college, Mr. Tulsian had told The Hindu that he had instructed societies and students of Ramjas that no event at the college should have any “anti-national” content, and that they must refrain from inviting controversial speakers.

Silent protest

Members of the festival’s organising committee, however, said that it was for the first time that scripts had been screened before a performance. “We were called to the principal’s office to discuss the synopsis of each play. After this, we were told that four plays could not be staged because of security reasons,” said a member of the Dramatics Society who did not want to be named.

On Friday, teams from Miranda House and Kirori Mal College were to present their plays.

The team from Lady Shriram College, which was also scheduled to perform, withdrew in protest even as participants carried out a silent demonstration at the venue with black armbands and black tape across their mouths.

Rahul Tewari, a former member of Shunya who was invited to discuss the plays, expressed his disappointment over the unfortunate non-participation of teams that weren’t permitted to perform.

He said “I’m a performer and if I’m not permitted to say what I want to, then what do I perform?”

Students of Ramjas also took to social media to express their disappointment. “Every year at Mukhatib, the topics have been extremely crucial. From communalism to nationalism, from imperialism to drug and sex trafficking, we have seen all kinds of nukkad nataks being performed at this fest. This time, however, there was unnecessary surveillance and enquiry into the topic of the nataks,” wrote Muntaha Amin, a student of Ramjas.

Cancelled plays

Among the plays that were censured were: ‘Main Kashmir, aur aap? Main Manipur’ by Gargi College that dealt with issues faced by people in Kashmir and Manipur; ‘Sawal toh uthega’ by Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce that looked at questioning the fascist forces; ‘Jokistaan’ by Dyal Singh College (Evening); and ‘Trump Card’ by SGTB Khalsa College that dealt with stifling of freedom of speech because of fascists.

Yogit Rathi, president of the Ramjas students’ union, denied any problem on campus.