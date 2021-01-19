Ramani ignited flame to harm my reputation: Akbar

Former Union Minister M.J. Akbar told a Delhi court on Monday that his reputation was harmed by journalist Priya Ramani as she instigated and ignited the flame first when she accused him of sexual misconduct that allegedly took place decades ago.
Mr. Akbar was replying to Ms. Ramani’s argument that she was not alone, but many women journalists accused him of sexual miscount, but he filed a defamation complaint only against her.
Mr. Akbar made the submission before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar through senior advocate Geeta Luthra during the final hearing in a criminal complaint filed by him against Ms. Ramani for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct, when he was a journalist more than 20 years ago.
Ms. Ramani had made allegation of sexual misconduct against Mr. Akbar in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018.
“It doesn’t matter what people say post facto. Harm is done by the man who instigates and ignites the flame first,” Ms. Luthra told the court.
She said there was no public interest in Ms. Ramani’s allegation.
“There is no public interest. There is no good faith. There is just some other motive. It is not for me to state it,” she said.
She added that “it is vindictive and actuated out of malice”.
The court will again hear the matter on January 23.
