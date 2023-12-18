GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ram temple’s opening to be celebrated as festival: BJP

December 18, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will run a door-to-door campaign urging Delhi residents to celebrate January 22 as a festival, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

The campaign will be held from January 1 to 15, the party said in a statement on Sunday.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that after the inauguration of the temple, the party will be sending at least one bus carrying devotees to the temple from each ward in the city.

Protest near CM house

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation led by Mr. Sachdeva protested near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, demanding a compensation scheme for Delhi farmers in case their land is acquired for development projects.

Mr. Sachdeva said they wanted to submit a memorandum to Mr. Kejriwal but were stopped by the police. It is a proof of his “anarchic behaviour”, he said.

Reacting to the BJP protest, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in a statement said the Delhi government has always supported farmers and their interests.

“This is the first government which awarded ₹50,000 per hectare as compensation during crop damage universally to all farmers, which is the highest among all States in the country. All necessities of farmers will be taken into consideration and requisites will be implemented accordingly,” it said.

