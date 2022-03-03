Ram Rahim’s furlough ends, but debate continues

March 03, 2022 00:37 IST

The timing of the release had drawn criticism as it was seen to help BJP in Punjab Assembly poll

The 21-day-long furlough of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, a murder and rape convict, ended with his return to Rohtak jail on February 28. But the debate around it, especially the timing of the release coinciding with the Punjab elections, continues unabated.

A petition challenging the Haryana government’s decision to grant furlough to Singh was filed in the Punjab and Haryana Court last month.

The plea stated that Singh was convicted for heinous crimes and many cases against him were pending. Petitioner Paramjit Saholi, an independent candidate from Punjab’s Samana Assembly constituency, contended that Singh wielded influence among voters in Punjab and his release could impact the outcome of the election. The High Court has reserved its order in the matter.

‘No response’

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Saholi said before he moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, he had submitted a letter to the State Election Commission (SEC) expressing fear that Singh’s release could vitiate the election atmosphere. in the State, . But there was no response from the election commission till date, he said. Just a day before the voting, videos of his men supporting the candidates of certain parties went viral, Mr. Saholi added.

“The Sikhs are opposed to him since he dressed up like our revered Guru Gobind Singh in Bathinda in 2007 and our opposition would continue,” he said.

The Haryana government’s defence before the court that Singh was not a hardcore criminal and its decision to provide “Z plus” security to him too raised many eyebrows.

The political parties in Punjab also opposed the furlough saying it was to help the beleaguered Bharatiya Janata Party in the polls. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal rejected the connection between the release of Singh and the Punjab polls dismissing it as a “coincidence”. He also defended the “Z plus” security to Singh.

Many visitors

Singh was granted furlough to meet his family members in Gurugram, but the visitors making a beeline to his residence suggested otherwise. “He had a large number of visitors. But it would not be appropriate to reveal their identities,” said Virender Vij, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Gurugram. However, the media reports hinted that his visitors included influential and well-connected people.

Rajendra Sharma, professor of Political Science at Maharishi Dayanand University, said it would be too naive to believe that the two events — Singh’s release and Punjab polls — were not connected as the “timings say it all”. Media reports about the messages propagated by his followers in Punjab during elections also make it obvious, he added.

Though it begs the question why the godman would support the party under whose rule he was convicted and sentenced to imprisonment, Mr. Sharma said it could well be that he believed relief, if any, would come only through the current dispensation.

The political analyst said that Singh, with a considerable following among Dalits in Punjab’s Malwa region, could have swayed electorate in around two dozen seats, but he doubts his ability to turnaround the election. “He can swing 0.5-1% votes in the region in case of a wave in favour of the party supported by him. But since there was no such wave in Punjab in favour of the BJP, it is too much to expect him to turn the election on its head,” said Mr. Sharma.

“Definitely he is a factor in the Punjab elections, but just one of the factors,” he summed up.