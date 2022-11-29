Rakesh Rao wins FICCI award for sports journalism

November 29, 2022 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - New Delhi

For his contribution to sports journalism, Rakesh Rao, Deputy Editor (Sports) of The Hindu, was presented the Special Recognition Award by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), at the FICCI India Sports Awards 2022 held at Federation House on Saturday.

Shooter Avani Lekhara was awarded the Para Sportsperson of the Year, while Sarkar Talwar won the Lifetime Achievement Award. Other awards given away included Special Sportsperson of the Year to Shrey Kadian, Best Male Coach to R.B. Ramesh and Best Female Coach to Nonita Lal Qureshi.

