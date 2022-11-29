Rakesh Rao wins FICCI award for sports journalism

November 29, 2022 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - New Delhi

The Deputy Editor (Sports) of The Hindu was conferred the Special Recognition Award

The Hindu Bureau

Rakesh Rao (left), Deputy Editor (Sports) of The Hindu, receives the Special Recognition Award from FICCI Deputy Secretary General Manab Majumdar. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

For his contribution to sports journalism, Rakesh Rao, Deputy Editor (Sports) of The Hindu, was presented the Special Recognition Award by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), at the FICCI India Sports Awards 2022 held at Federation House on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shooter Avani Lekhara was awarded the Para Sportsperson of the Year, while Sarkar Talwar won the Lifetime Achievement Award. Other awards given away included Special Sportsperson of the Year to Shrey Kadian, Best Male Coach to R.B. Ramesh and Best Female Coach to Nonita Lal Qureshi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US