Rajya Sabha renomination | Jailed AAP leader Sanjay Singh allowed to sign documents

January 05, 2024 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - New Delhi

A court in New Delhi has allowed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money-laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, to sign forms and documents for his Rajya Sabha re-nomination.

Special Judge M. K. Nagpal passed the order on an application filed by the politician, who submitted that his present term as a member of the Rajya Sabha is expiring on January 27 and the Returning Officer has issued a notice on January 2 for conduct of the election and nominations for the same are to be submitted by January 9.

The application sought a direction to the Tihar Jail Superintendent to allow Sanjay Singh to sign the documents.

"It is being directed that if the documents are presented by counsel for accused before jail authorities on January 6, 2024, the jail superintendent shall ensure that the signatures of the accused are permitted to be taken on said documents and he is also permitted to meet his Counsel for half-an-hour to discuss the modalities in connection with filing of the said nomination," the judge said in an order passed on January 4.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Sanjay Singh on October 4. The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that he played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now scrapped excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations. However, Sanjay Singh has strongly rebutted the claim.