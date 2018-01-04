Rajya Sabha picks show AAP is dishonest, says Maken

The Aam Aadmi Party’s decision on Wednesday to name former Congress traders’ wing leader Sushil Gupta and chartered accountant N.D. Gupta as its Rajya Sabha nominees showed the party’s “dishonesty”, Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken said.

Mr. Maken said that Mr. Sushil Gupta was the chairperson of the Delhi State Traders’ Congress for over two years when he came to him on November 28 to resign from the Congress.

“I asked him why he was resigning. He said he had been promised the Rajya Sabha nomination by the AAP. I told him that would not be possible — to become the Rajya Sabha nominee of a party within a month of joining. So, it came as a surprise to me when his name was announced,” said Mr. Maken.

‘N.D. Gupta backed GST’

Mr. Sushil Gupta had contested on the Congress ticket in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections. Till October 2017, he was an active part of Delhi Congress’ protests against the AAP government.

Referring to N.D. Gupta’s nomination, Mr. Maken said that he and his son had been supporters of the Centre’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, something which the AAP government has raised concerns about.

Mr. N.D. Gupta’s son Narayan N. D. Gupta is the vice-president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). “Mr. Narayan N.D. Gupta was instrumental in inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an ICAI event,” said Mr. Maken.

He added that the AAP’s brand of politics had been exposed with this move.

“They talked of changing politics, but the choice of these two for Rajya Sabha shows they are not honest,” said Mr. Maken.