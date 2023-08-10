August 10, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - New Delhi

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday directed the Privileges Committee of the House to investigate the complaints against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha by four members accusing him of proposing their names for a Select Committee without their consent in violation of rules.

According to a Rajya Sabha bulletin, members Sasmit Patra (BJD), S. Phangnon Konyak (BJP), M. Thambidurai (AIADMK), and Narhari Amin (BJP) accused Mr. Chadha of breach of privilege “for inter alia including their names without their consent, in violation of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, in a motion on August 7”.

Mr. Chadha had proposed setting up a Select Committee to examine the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and included the names of the four MPs. However, all four members objected to it during the debate on the legislation, also known as the Delhi services Bill, on Monday.

According to Rule 72 of the Rajya Sabha’s Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, which pertains to Select Committees, the members of such a panel shall be appointed when a motion referring the Bill to a Select Committee is made.

What rules say

However, it adds, “No member shall be appointed to a Select Committee if he is not willing” to serve on it.

This is the second investigation ordered against Mr. Chadha in a week in the Upper House.

Second probe

Based on Mr. Dhankhar’s direction on August 3, the privileges panel is already examining a complaint by four Bharatiya Janata Party MPs who accused the AAP member of an “intentional and deliberate act of presenting misleading facts to the media” about the suspension of his fellow Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh.

Hitting back, AAP said that the investigations are aimed at “disqualifying” Mr. Chadha.

Defending his colleague, Mr. Singh said, “Their aim is to end Raghav Chadha’s membership... We are not scared.” He insisted that Mr. Chadha has not violated any rules and that his actions do not amount to breach of any privilege.