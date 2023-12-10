HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three arrested from Chandigarh in connection with killing of Rajput leader Gogamedi

The three accused persons — Nitin, Rohit, Udham — were all arrested from Sector-22 in Chandigarh

December 10, 2023 06:20 am | Updated 06:20 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
olice personnel and FSL team members at the residence of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena’s President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, where he was shot dead by unidentified assailants, in Jaipur. File.

olice personnel and FSL team members at the residence of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena’s President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, where he was shot dead by unidentified assailants, in Jaipur. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi police’s Crime Branch have made arrests in the murder of Rajput leader and Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, who was shot dead by “house guests” at his Jaipur home, police said on December 10 .

According to a senior police officer, the three accused persons — Nitin, Rohit, Udham — were all arrested from Sector-22 in Chandigarh. Udham has been identified as the associate of Nitin and Rohit.

Also read | Bandh observed in Rajasthan over Rajput leader Gogamedi’s murder

On December 5, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was at his residence in Shyam Nagar in Jaipur in Rajasthan along with three other men. Two men, from the four allegedly fired upon him, following which, he died. One of the assailants was killed in the crossfire.

Mr Gogamedi came into the limelight in 2017 during the protests against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavat.

Mr. Gogamedi (50) was the president of right-wing outfit Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena. He was earlier associated with an organisation of Rajputs, Rashtriya Karni Sena, operating at the national level, but later parted ways with it following a dispute and established his own outfit.

His security guard tried to stop the assailants, who fired at him as well, police said.

Mr. Gogamedi was rushed to a private hospital situated nearby, where he died of injuries. The other two fled on the scooty of a rider whom they threatened with their pistols, police said.

Related Topics

Delhi / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.