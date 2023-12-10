Three arrested from Chandigarh in connection with killing of Rajput leader Gogamedi

December 10, 2023 06:20 am | Updated 06:20 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi police’s Crime Branch have made arrests in the murder of Rajput leader and Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, who was shot dead by “house guests” at his Jaipur home, police said on December 10 .

According to a senior police officer, the three accused persons — Nitin, Rohit, Udham — were all arrested from Sector-22 in Chandigarh. Udham has been identified as the associate of Nitin and Rohit.

On December 5, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was at his residence in Shyam Nagar in Jaipur in Rajasthan along with three other men. Two men, from the four allegedly fired upon him, following which, he died. One of the assailants was killed in the crossfire.

Mr Gogamedi came into the limelight in 2017 during the protests against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavat.

Mr. Gogamedi (50) was the president of right-wing outfit Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena. He was earlier associated with an organisation of Rajputs, Rashtriya Karni Sena, operating at the national level, but later parted ways with it following a dispute and established his own outfit.

His security guard tried to stop the assailants, who fired at him as well, police said.

Mr. Gogamedi was rushed to a private hospital situated nearby, where he died of injuries. The other two fled on the scooty of a rider whom they threatened with their pistols, police said.