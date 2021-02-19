Rajnath Singh to inaugurate 'Hunar Haat' in Delhi on February 21

New Delhi

19 February 2021 13:46 IST

The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs is organising the 'Hunar Haat' on the theme of ‘Vocal for Local’ from February 20 to March 1 2021.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Sunday inaugurate the 26th edition of 'Hunar Haat' that will bring together indigenous artisans and craftsmen from across the country at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya will be the chief guest during the inaugural programme of the 'Hunar Haat' and Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi will be present on the occasion as the guest of honour, an official statement said.

More than 600 artisans and craftsmen from more than 31 States and Union Territories are participating in the 'Hunar Haat' here, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said.

Artisans and craftsmen from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, and several other States and UTs are participating in 'Hunar Haat' to display and sell their exquisite indigenous handmade products.

Mr. Naqvi said indigenous handmade products from every corner of the country would be available under one roof at 'Hunar Haat'.

The visitors will also enjoy traditional delicacies from every region of the country at a "Bawarchikhana" section. Besides, the people will also enjoy various cultural and musical programmes to be presented by renowned artists of the country at the 'Hunar Haat' in New Delhi.

“The people will get a feel of the strength of the country's "unity in diversity" at the 'Hunar Haat',” Mr. Naqvi said.

The 'Hunar Haat', which is a "perfect platform" to promote indigenous products of artisans and craftsmen from across the country, has provided employment and employment opportunities to more than five lakh artisans, craftsmen and artists yet, he said.

The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs will provide employment and employment opportunities to 7,50,000 artisans and craftsmen through 75 'Hunar Haat' which will be organised by the completion of 75 years of the country's independence in 2022, Mr. Naqvi said.

The 'Hunar Haat' is available on virtual and online platform http://hunarhaat.org and on GeM (Government e-Marketplace) Portal, where the people of the country and those from abroad can buy products of indigenous artisans and craftsmen online, he said.