Rajiv Chowk metro exit to shut after 9 p.m. to check New Year revellers

December 31, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

To ease overcrowding on New Year’s Eve, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday said that commuters will not be allowed to exit the Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 p.m. on Sunday.

However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the station, DMRC principal executive director Anuj Dayal said in a statement.

He added that services on the rest of the metro network will continue as per the regular timetable and requested the commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

Traffic curbs post 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police said that movement of vehicles towards Connaught Place will be regulated after 8 p.m. on Sunday.

In an advisory issued on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, it said no vehicles shall be allowed in the inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place, except those with valid passes.

Restrictions will also be put in place at and around India Gate to regulate pedestrian and vehicular traffic, it added.

The traffic police asked commuters to avoid some south Delhi routes, including Press Enclave Road in Saket to go to Ring Road, Feroze Gandhi Road and Veer Savarkar Marg to go to Central Market in Lajpat Nagar, as well as Bhishma Pitamah Marg to go to New Delhi from Andrews Ganj, and from Lodhi Road to go to Ring Road.

The advisory also issued a list of places across the city where large assemblies, including Select City Walk Mall in Saket, Janak Puri District Centre, Hudson Lane, Karol Bagh, INA Market, Hauz Khas Village, among others.

