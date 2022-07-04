Rajinder Nagar MLA takes oath of office

PTI July 04, 2022 13:25 IST

PTI July 04, 2022 13:25 IST

The bypoll to the seat was necessitated in the wake of Raghav Chadha leaving the seat after being elected to the Rajya Sabha

AAP’s Durgesh Pathak during his victory procession with his supporters | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The bypoll to the seat was necessitated in the wake of Raghav Chadha leaving the seat after being elected to the Rajya Sabha

Newly-elected Rajinder Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak took oath of office on the first day of the Delhi Assembly session here on Monday. Mr. Pathak, the AAP candidate, won the bypoll to the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat after defeating BJP's Rajesh Bhatia. He was congratulated by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel after the oath-taking. Mr. Goel also welcomed the supporters of Mr. Pathak, who had come to witness the Assembly proceedings. He asked them to maintain decorum and not to clap or raise slogans in the Assembly as it would disrupt the proceedings. The bypoll to the Rajinder Nagar seat was necessitated in the wake of AAP leader Raghav Chadha leaving the seat after being elected to the Rajya Sabha recently.



Our code of editorial values