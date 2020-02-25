Rajghat closed to visitors ahead of Trump’s visit

The entry of local and foreign visitors to Rajghat was prohibited on Monday ahead of the scheduled visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, officials said.

Trump will visit Rajghat on Tuesday.

“We will lay a wreath and plant a tree at Rajghat in honor of this leader (Mahatma Gandhi) who is revered all around the world,” Mr. Trump said on Monday at a public event in Ahmedabad’s Motera stadium.

Those turned away from the memorial included visitors from Canada, the U.S., France, El Salvador, the UK and a group of 18 tourists from Ireland, who arrived on a bus as part of a guided tour.

A tourist from El Salvadore who was accompanied by a man from the U.S. said, “I was not aware that the site would remain closed on Monday. Now we are planning what to do next. The cab we had hired just left us here and it turns out nobody is allowed in.” Local visitors also said they were “disappointed” because of the “unannounced” closure of the memorial.