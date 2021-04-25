Rajasthan’s biggest COVID care centre operational from today

JAIPUR

25 April 2021 01:20 IST

The 5,000-bed facility has been established at Beelwa

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan’s biggest COVID care centre with a capacity of 5,000 beds has been established at Radha Soami Satsang Bhawan at Beelwa – 24 km from Jaipur. It will start functioning from Sunday with 500 medical-surgical unit beds.

The centre will have the provisions for outpatient department, help desk, control room, attendants’ lodge, parking and ambulances to bring in patients. The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), which will manage the centre, has made arrangements for scaling up the number of beds. The number of beds can be increased up to 8,000, as per the need.

JDA Commissioner Gaurav Goyal said here on Saturday that a space measuring 10.12 lakh sq.ft. was available at the centre with facilities of power supply, fans, toilets and closed circuit television cameras. The Satsang Bhawan management will provide drinking water, tea, breakfast and Ayurvedic decoction to patients to boost their immunity.The Vipra Foundation, led by Congress chief whip in the State Assembly, Mahesh Joshi, has sponsored 500 beds at the centre. Mr. Joshi handed over a letter of support to Medical & Health Minister Raghu Sharma here on Saturday. The Medical and Health Department has appointed teams of doctors, nurses and para-medical staffers, which will be available round the clock at the centre. The Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation and the police will help the JDA manage the centre.

The State government has appointed resource committees in all 33 districts for increasing beds at facilities where COVID-19 patients are being treated. The State has 1.27 lakh active cases now, including 15,355 reported on Saturday.